Adams County Courthouse

Maintenance issues at the Adams County Courthouse are being reviewed by the Adams County Sheriff's Department, while the County Board looks at options for upgrades to systems at the courthouse, jail, and other county facilities.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — The Adams County Sheriff's Department is taking steps to address possible concerns around the county's courthouse following a complaint sent earlier this month.

Sheriff Tony Grootens reported that his office received a complaint of mold in some spaces of the 72-year-old building. Maintenance and day-to-day operations at the courthouse are the responsibility of the Sheriff's Department.

