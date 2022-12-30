QUINCY — The Adams County Sheriff's Department is taking steps to address possible concerns around the county's courthouse following a complaint sent earlier this month.
Sheriff Tony Grootens reported that his office received a complaint of mold in some spaces of the 72-year-old building. Maintenance and day-to-day operations at the courthouse are the responsibility of the Sheriff's Department.
"We're having two private companies come in and give us an assessment on whether we have dangerous mold, or to what degree we might have an issue," Chief Deputy Patrick Frazier said on Thursday. "We expect to have those reports in the next week or so and then we'll have to go from there as to what, if anything, needs to be done."
Frazier said one benefit the courthouse building has is that the primary construction is steel and concrete, materials less prone to absorbing moisture and growing mold. He said if the evaluations find that remediation work is needed, that would go to the Adams County Board for funding since it would be a large project.
"That's a bit ahead of where we are now, though," he said. "We have to get the reports and see if there actually is an issue before we look at anything else."
At its December meeting, the Adams County Board heard system issues were causing problems with camera and automated door lock systems, including systems in the courthouse, the new jail building, and the Quincy Police Department.
"We've had a few glitches," Frazier said, "but nothing I would call out of the ordinary. We have one door that key fobs will occasionally stop working, but they just re-enter the fob numbers into the system and it's fine."
Frazier said there have been no issues with the secure areas of the jail, including the cell doors.
Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates said the card readers on a few doors have acted up a few times each month since QPD moved into the new space.
"The issue is that officers are unable to access the department itself or certain offices within the facility when the card readers go down," Yates said.
The County Board is expected to get more information at its January meeting on bids to upgrade the systems that control security features throughout the courthouse, as well as other county-operated facilities.
