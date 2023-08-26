QUINCY — Larry Schwartz disagrees with the characterization of two different messages being delivered from his company to the Adams County Board following mold testing at the county courthouse.

"It was definitely consistent," said the CEO of Safestart Environmental during an interview with The Herald-Whig. "I tried to be consistent, but I kept getting derailed in other directions in that first meeting."

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.