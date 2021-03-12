CAMP POINT, Ill. — Adams County Sheriff's deputies were called to the scene of a two-car crash Friday afternoon near Camp Point that left US 24 closed for several hours.
According to the report, just after 5 p.m., a 2014 Chevrolet Impala driven by an unnamed 17-year-old female from Quincy crashed into a 2017 Kia Soul driven by Larry Haschemeyer, 63, of Golden at the intersection of US 24 and Ill. 94 just east of Camp Point.
Traffic was rerouted away from the intersection due to a natural gas leak caused by the crash. A nearby business and a residence were evacuated as a safety precaution.
Both drivers, who had reportedly been wearing seatbelts, were taken to Blessing Hospital by Adams County EMS for treatment of minor injuries. Once the crash scene was cleared, the gas company worked to fix the gas leak.
The juvenile driver was charged with failure to reduce speed and distracted driving.
Assisting the Adams County Sheriff's Office at the scene were Camp Point Fire, Clayton Fire, and Adams County EMS. The highways were reopened just before 8:30 p.m. Friday.