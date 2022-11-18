QUINCY — A proposed cruise ship port and an event plaza at the base of Hampshire Street will be the first two projects the Quincy Riverfront Development Corp will tackle as funding becomes available.
Jeff Steinkamp, president of the corporation's board of directors, said the board selected the projects at its meeting Wednesday.
In the established Riverfront Master Plan, the cruise port dock and related parking would provide a method of generating revenue from visiting passengers on cruise ships. The design would place the dock, along with a green space and parking areas, just south of Maine Street.
Steinkamp said the event plaza planned for the base of Hampshire Street would incorporate a stepped plaza design, similar to that on the east side of the Gateway Arch in St. Louis, leading down to the Mississippi River. The space would be leveled off to provide a flat area with a low flood wall to protect the space from rises in the river. The event plaza, according to the Master Plan, would include landscaping, lighting, electrical hook-ups, and Wi-Fi access.
Neither of these projects are ready to break ground. The first project for the riverfront facelift will come with the burial of the powerlines and removal of the towers. That project is currently expected to get underway in the spring. The cruise port and event plaza are being prioritized by the Riverfront Development board as first steps because of their location.
"We have to raise the level of the park around the fountain to try and prevent flooding," Steinkamp said. "We can't build the roof and then start on the foundation, so projects in that area will have to wait. Since these are further south, it's work we can start sooner."
While funding has been secured for the power line project, the Riverfront Development Corporation will need to apply for grants and look for other sources of funds. One of those sources will be the Riverfront Development Foundation, a 501(c)3 charitable group that was set up to take tax-deductible donations for the work on the riverfront. Once funds are donated, the Foundation will defer to the Corporation Board on how the money gets spent.
"The Foundation is gearing up to start fundraising," Steinkamp said. "They'll be printing brochures and things to get that word out. We wanted to make sure we knew what the starting point would be when funds start coming in."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.