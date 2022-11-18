Riverfront Master Plan

In this artist's rendering from the Riverfront Master Plan, the proposed cruise port dock is seen from the deck of a cruise ship. The cruise port was one of the projects named as a top priority by the Riverfront Development Corporation at Wednesday night's meeting.

QUINCY — A proposed cruise ship port and an event plaza at the base of Hampshire Street will be the first two projects the Quincy Riverfront Development Corp will tackle as funding becomes available.

Jeff Steinkamp, president of the corporation's board of directors, said the board selected the projects at its meeting Wednesday.

