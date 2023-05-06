QUINCY — More than four months after it was revealed that an investigation had been opened into the hiring of Quincy's police chief, more information is coming to light, even in the absence of answers.
"The mayor participated in the process," said Steve Meckes. "He had a say and who was selected. He personally selected the people who were in the community group that participated in the interviews. If it's about what process, well, he participated in the process. If anything is going to be investigated, it should include him."
Meckes served for more than nine years on the Board of Fire and Police Commissioners before he was replaced by Mayor Mike Troup at the beginning of March. Meckes was part of the commission when they selected Bernie Vahlkamp to lead the Quincy Fire Department in 2021 and confirmed Adam Yates as the new Quincy Police Chief in 2022, both over the preferences of Troup.
"His choice was different than ours," Meckes said. "And he … took great exception to that. That's when the whole process started where he tried to remove the responsibility for selecting the chiefs from the commission and onto take it himself."
The first selection to replace Rob Copley as the head of the Quincy Police Department following the process was Jonathan Lewin, a veteran of the Chicago Police Department. About two weeks after the offer was made, Lewin opted not to take the job.
The commission's second choice, QPD veteran and acting chief Adam Yates with a six-month probationary period with the approval of the Quincy City Council. In December, the Fire and Police Commission reported that Yates had passed the probationary period and was appointed chief with a three-year contract.
It was at that time that it was revealed the Troup had requested an outside investigation into the hiring process. Troup made it clear at that time he was not seeking an investigation of any individual, but the process itself.
On Friday, Troup said he believes there's a lot of misunderstanding or misconstruing of information about this investigation.
"This is not a mayor's investigation," he said. "A city employee brought up a complaint, and it was reviewed by the directors of administrative services and human resources. They felt it was enough to move forward with, so we went to the city's lawyers, but they felt it was a conflict of interest for them.
"Our next step was to go to (Adams County State's Attorney) Gary Farha, but he had the same conflict of interest concerns and referred us to the Appellate Prosecutor's office. That office had a concern that, if any criminal actions were discovered, they'd be the ones that had to prosecute it."
With those parties all citing conflicts in investigating the report, Troup said the only option was to hire an investigator. The attorney hired was reviewed to make sure there were no other conflicts. Troup also said he doesn't expect there to be any criminal conduct found.
"I really doubt there's anything criminal that happened," he said. "But if there is, I don't know what the next step would even be in that case, when it would come to punishments or something."
"I understand it's a whistleblower complaint," said Commission Chairman Barry Cheyne said. "I understand it came from a member or two members within the Quincy Police Department. That's the way I understand it."
Cheyne served for nearly 30 years in the U.S. Air Force before transitioning to a civilian leadership role. Throughout his career, Cheyne said he's dealt with similar issues in the past.
"My experience with all those at various levels, was that the parties involved … were talked to by an independent group," Cheyne said. "Could it be answered within the framework of the city policy and procedure? My surprise is, all of a sudden this complaint was being championed by the mayor. It's been sent out to a lawyer in Springfield, which potentially could be thousands of dollars without any internal review."
"I think Troup is confused about where he gets his authority," Meckes said. "He made some reference to the City Council and their responsibility being approving expenditures and, and paying the bills. That's not the extent of their authority and the authority that Troup gets comes from what the city council has delegated to him."
Meckes said he feels Troup believes he can do whatever he thinks is right regardless of what the City Council thinks.
In a message Meckes sent to each alderman on the Quincy City Council, he said the stance of the City's administration is detrimental to the community.
"The complaint and investigation create questions about the legitimacy of Yates appointment and the fairness of the Board of Fire and Police Commissioners," the message said. "These questions are not healthy for the city of Quincy and need to be addressed."
"Before I left the commission, we went through a whole series of promotional interviews for sergeants and lieutenants," Meckes said. "The impression I had from the people that (we) interviewed was that the morale is much better. I believe (Yates) is doing a great job leading the department."
Troup said when the investigation is completed, the investigating attorney will meet with the Quincy City Council in executive session to present the findings.
Cheyne said he hasn't been asked to give his views to the outside investigator looking into the hiring process, but that he's not aware of anyone outside of the city administration being contacted by the investigator.
"Whatever the report says, it's going to basically react to whatever the whistleblower complaint is asking or saying about the process," he said. "The commission will be happy to give the City Council the full story as to what the process was, and what happened during the process by various parties. Like any other issue, there's two sides to the perspective. And we'll be glad to give ours."
Troup said those conversations with other stakeholders are likely to be forthcoming.
"As I understand it, one of the next steps is that the investigator will be reaching out to other people involved," he said. "I don't have a list of who those will be, and probably wouldn't be able to release it if I did, just for privacy."
Troup reiterated that he does not see any issue with the performance of Yates as the head of the department.
"Adam Yates is doing a strong job as our chief of police," he said. "I continue to work with him, and I think there's no question of an issue in that regard."
