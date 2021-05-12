QUINCY — The deadline for Community Foundation grant applications is coming up soon for organizations interested in the 2021 competitive grant program.
Applications for the Community Foundation grants is 11:45 p.m. on June 1. Grants are made for charitable purposes to organizations holding the IRS 501©(3) classification or government entities. Eligible projects must service communities in Adams, Brown, Hancock, or Pike counties in Illinois, or Clark, Knox, Lewis, Marion, Monroe, Pike, Ralls, or Shelby counties in Missouri.
Program- or project-specific grants may be awarded up to $7,500, while general support requests are eligible for up to $2,500. Grant awards will be announced in mid-August.
For more information on the Community Foundation or to access the online grant application, interested organizations can visit mycommunityfoundation.org.