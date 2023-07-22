QUINCY — Homeward Bound Waggin celebrated the season with the ninth annual Dog Days of Summer event.
"We've had an excellent turn out," Ronna Robertson, president of Homeward Bound, said. "It's a little lower than last year, but that says more about last year being a phenomenal year. The owners are having fun, the dogs are having a good time."
The Quincy Town Center was filled with dogs and their humans Saturday for a variety of events and contests, including the popular Dachshund Derby and other Doggie Dash categories, paw painting, musical sit, and peanut butter licking.
While Saturday's event was focused on the fun side of pet ownership, Robertson said Homeward Bound has a serious mission in helping animals and owners.
"We like to combine our fundraising with events that people can bring their pets to like this one," she said. "It just helps promote the bond between owners and pets."
Robertson said a lot of cases Homeward Bound deals with are animals with medical or behavioral issues that need more time and attention to get them adoption-ready.
"We spend the time and the money getting dogs and cats healthy so they can be eligible for adoption," she said. "Piper is here today, and she was a backyard breeder dump. When she came in, she was missing lots of fur, she'd been bred a lot, she had a terrible infection due to the conditions she was kept in.
"But it's not always intentional," Robertson added. "Piper's case was neglect, but we get a lot of animals from elderly people that might not even realize they've let their dogs get into such bad shape. Oftentimes they can't take care of themselves, let alone their pets."
Because of those cases, the number one expense for the organization are vet bills. Robertson said anyone that makes a donation to Homeward Bound Waggin can feel confident in where their dollars are going.
"We are 100% volunteer, we have no staff," she said. "So all donations go directly to care for the animals, because we're not paying any salaries."
Robertson said anyone looking to donate something other than money can still support the organization's efforts. Cleaning supplies like bleach and laundry detergent along with cat litter, blankets, and towels are usually in short supply, she noted.
"And we can always use more volunteers," she said.
Homeward Bound Waggin was started in 2013. For the past decade, they've offered help for pet owners as well as adoption services for potential pet owners. To find out more about the organization, visit the Homeward Bound Waggin Facebook page or go to homewardboundwaggininc.org.
