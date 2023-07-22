A treat in the head at the Dog Days of Summer

Owners hold spoons of peanut butter in their mouths while encouraging their canine companions to clean them off during the peanut butter licking contest, just one of the events at Homeward Bound Waggin ninth annual Dog Days of Summer event, hosted Saturday at the Quincy Town Center.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — Homeward Bound Waggin celebrated the season with the ninth annual Dog Days of Summer event.

"We've had an excellent turn out," Ronna Robertson, president of Homeward Bound, said. "It's a little lower than last year, but that says more about last year being a phenomenal year. The owners are having fun, the dogs are having a good time."

