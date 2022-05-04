Dogwood Parade ‘blessing’ gives thanks for those who serve community

QUINCY — With a lineup in excess of 100 entries, this Saturday’s 53rd renewal of the Dogwood Parade is guaranteed to have something for everyone, especially those onlookers who enjoy the sights and sounds of Maine Street in full bloom.
If only the weather forecasters could work some magic of their own.
A temperature high in the low 60s, with little chance of rain, should make for an optimistic gathering before the parade steps off from 24th Street at 9:20 a.m. heading toward the downtown.
Bruce Guthrie, president and CEO of the Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce, remembers his first couple of Dogwoods as a “time to celebrate the onset of warmer months and sunnier days ahead.”
Guthrie and his team also will help celebrate “Community Blessings,” thanks in part to the long-time community health care provider who has endured two-plus years of a pandemic.
A message on the Chamber’s parade web page reads: “Parade participants are encouraged to use the theme to show off their businesses for they are truly the blessings to Quincy’s Community! They have SurThrived (Survived and Thrived) through some challenging times.”
Keeping in mind that spirit of community contributions, the Golden Bridges team of senior transition/move specialists will attempt to collect in excess of 600 pounds of non-perishable food items (equal to 100 bagfuls) that they plan to donate to Horizons Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry.
“We want to give back to the community,” Susan Scholz of Golden Bridges said Tuesday. “They (Horizons) do such a wonderful job serving the needs of the community. Especially during COVID, when they opened their doors by serving everyone who came to them during a very difficult time.”
A video post on Horizon’s Facebook page asks parade-goers to remember the acronym of “Chop Salad,” as it refers to the items most in need: carrots, Hamburger Helper, oatmeal, peas, syrup, applesauce, Lipton sides, all-purpose cleaner and dish soap.
“Pasta, rice … marshmallows, too,” Scholz said. “We’ll have a four-wheeler with a wagon hitched to the back of it. There will be five of us walking, one driving the van, and plenty of room for collection of goods.”
Those who bring something to donate and don’t see the Golden Bridges van right away, are asked to not panic. They’re in position No. 76 “so it might take a while before people see us,” Scholz said. “But we’ll be easy to spot because we’re wearing Red Noses to defeat childhood hunger.”
As part of Dogwood weekend, the Friends of the Log Cabins will host an open house in the Lincoln-era Log Cabin Village from 1-4 p.m. Sunday on Quinsippi Island, just off Bonansinga Drive. Visitors to the village will be able to look inside these historic structures: the 1835 D.D. Hull Log Cabin, set up like a home; the 1850s Clat Adams Log Cabin, set up like a pioneer store; the 1850s Herleman Log Cabin, which contains original ice cutters used on Quinsippi Bay; and the 1828 Fraser Log Cabin (formerly used as a stagecoach stop on the way to Ursa), will be set up as the village school.
In addition to that quartet of cabins, there is also an 1850s Log Corn Crib (with corn wagon), 1800s era Log Church called the “Lord’s Cabin” (built out of 1800s barn logs) and an 1800s stone smokehouse used to preserve meats and produce.
“This year’s theme really speaks to what this event is all about, a blessing,” Guthrie said. “Our great partners enable us to socialize and enjoy a morning of parade watching and all that goes with it. Officially, it will be my first with the Chamber, and I’m really looking forward to it.”
