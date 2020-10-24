CARTHAGE, Ill. — Bill Hollis says there’s a simple reason why Prairieland Investment Group opted to help take plans for a new Carthage library from dream to reality.
“We live here,” said Hollis, a partner in Prairieland. “We’re excited to see the community grow.”
Prairieland’s donation of a building site, announced during the library’s “Dare to Dream” kickoff event on Saturday, marks a key step toward the planned new 10,660-square-foot facility.
“It allows the library, and really the library represents the larger community, an opportunity to grow right along with us and other businesses in town,” Hollis said. “We’re happy to be part of it.”
Community support also will be key as the library works to raise about $1.2 million in local cost share by June 30 in order to get a $1,258,862.94 state grant for the building project.
Saturday’s event, featuring entertainment and children’s activities, kicked off a capital fundraising campaign for the project.
In addition to naming opportunities, donors may choose to have a brick or paver engraved to place near the entrance to the new library. Plans call for fundraising events, seeking donations from individuals and businesses and a Giving Tuesday campaign to reach people outside of Carthage willing to support community projects.
Library Director Amy Gee said a new facility has been a long-time goal.
The library moved to its current home, the former Marine Bank at 500 Wabash, in 2006. “It wasn’t ideal, but it was the best option at the time,” Gee said. “It was bigger than what we had before, it had the elevator and the price was right.”
Plans called for renovating the second floor for program space, and a state grant was approved but never funded for the project. Fully utilizing the upstairs space proved costly, not only in terms of staffing two floors at all times but in meeting accessibility requirements with adding a stairway and replacing the old, small elevator, so the library switched its focus to building a new facility.
The library applied for a state Public Library Construction Act grant in March and found out in July the application was approved. “In order to actually receive the funding, we have to show them we have our cost share in place,” Gee said.
The building site, near the corner of First and Center streets, is part of a block of nearly all green space owned by Prairieland, the real estate ownership portion of Carthage Veterinary Service and Professional Swine Management.
“We have an office on the east side, a learning center on the north side and adjacent to the learning center, we have a diagnostic lab on the north side,” Hollis said. “The library is looking at the west side.”
Planned features of the new single-story library include two study rooms, ample comfortable seating with charging stations throughout the building, a drive-up book return and pick up window.
“The main thing is there’s going to be a large meeting room which we will use for library programs. When the library isn’t using it, it will be available for community groups. The way the plans are drawn, we can close off the rest of the library and have that room still be in use,” Gee said. “The library itself will all be on one level and be designed to be a library, which makes it easier for library staff to supervise.”
The site, just north of Dollar General and on the main highway, is near the Legacy Theater and the park district.
“We’re happy to see the library board take interest,” Hollis said. “To have a new library and to be able to utilize the campus green space for that is just a really nice thing for all of us.”