QUINCY — Friday night's "Unmasking the Singer" event for the Salvation Army revealed Drew Quintero as the Fan Favorite winner for 2023.
Donor Relations Coordinator and event co-emcee Chad Douglas said the talent and compassion found in Quincy and the surrounding area is second to none.
"Every year, we have great contestants who put on a very entertaining show, and every year, supporters of The Salvation Army show up to support our Emergency Shelter," Douglas said. "When you support our shelter, it's more than giving someone a warm place to sleep. It’s food in their belly, it may be clothes on their back, and it’s a help up to get them back on their feet."
Quintero, along with Koretta Sykes, Denise Damron, Diana Mast, Samuel Dust, Becky Denton, and Tim Smith, donned mascot costumes from around the region, including those of school athletics programs and local businesses.
All seven contestants will continue to raise funds through midnight on May 7. The top fundraiser will be awarded during the week of May 8. Donations can be made online at bit.ly/UMTS23topfundraiser through the May 7 deadline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.