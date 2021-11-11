QUINCY — Veterans Day started with the gift of giving for several Dot Foods employees, kicking off their 2021 Neighbor-to-Neighbor campaign.
In the alley behind Quincy Catholic Charities on Maine Street in Quincy, the blue and white Dot Transportation truck parked and start to unload pallets of items ranging from soap to spaghetti sauce.
Jessica Mock, a senior transportation manager for Dot and the director of the company’s Teaming with Local Charities program, said there were two full days of deliveries scheduled for her team.
“We started this morning at the Barry Food Pantry,” Mock said. “After this, we’ll be going to Quanada here in Quincy, and then the Southeastern Food Pantry in Bowen, and wrapping up today with stops at two pantries in Canton, Ill.
“And then tomorrow, we’ll hit five more pantries in the area.”
Dot Food is donating $50,000 in food and products to those 11 area charities and pantries. This is the seventh year for the Neighbor-to-Neighbor program, and Mock said the company tries to make sure the donations cover the most territory.
“We look at where we’ve given in past years and try to spread out the giving to different communities over different years,” she said. “It’s simply a matter of trying to reach as many people as possible.”
Mock said they don’t have one particular date that they aim for with the deliveries, but they try to make it early in November to get ahead of the needs the pantries face during the holidays. She also said that she hopes others hear about the donations, not for Dot’s sake, but for the sake of helping where it’s needed most.
“Dot will be donating $50,000 in goods throughout these communities over the next two days,” she said. “But even that only goes so far. We want to encourage everyone to reach out and see how they can support their local food pantries.
“One thing I think that can unite us all in these times is trying to join together in the fight to end hunger.”
