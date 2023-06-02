MOUNT STERLING, Ill. — When Dot Foods invited area nonprofit organizations to the inaugural Giving Festival on Thursday, they left out an important detail in the invitation.
"Each of the organizations received a $1,500 grant just for attending," John Sutor said. Sutor is the co-chair of Dot Foods' Mount Sterling Charitable Committee.
The Giving Festival was promoted and served as a showcase to put nonprofit groups in front of Dot employees to share what options employees have for supporting these efforts.
"We had over organizations that were able to join us," Sutor said. "We were very excited at the turnout."
Sutor said the pandemic period made it tough for nonprofits to practice normal fundraising efforts, which is the primary means of accomplishing their goals.
"Our main focus was just to get word out for these organizations and let our people know who they're helping," he said. "But on top of that, we were able to put some money in their pockets to help them, also."
More than $45,000 in grants were distributed at Thursday's event, according to Sutor.
Along with the nonprofit sharing, the afternoon event on the lawn of Dot's Mount Sterling location was used to highlight efforts of Dot employees as volunteers in the community.
"Supporting the community was an integral part of Dot Foods co-founders Robert and Dorothy Tracy’s lives, and volunteerism is a part of Dot Foods’ culture," Jessica Mock said. Mock is the director of Dot's Teaming with Local Charities, or TLC, program.
"We are always looking for ways to encourage employees to volunteer, and always looking for organizations that could use Dot’s support through grants, donations, and volunteerism," Mock said. "The Giving Festival allows us to connect some of the amazing groups doing important work in our community with our incredible employees."
While it may be tougher to surprise groups in the future, Sutor said the Giving Festival is planned to continue as an annual event.
"We may move it a little earlier, to coincide with Volunteer Month, which is in April," he said. "We wanted to do that this year, but the scheduling just didn't work out."
Sutor had one piece of advice for any non-profit groups out there who aren't sure if they qualify for grants from the Dot Foods' charitable organization or the Tracy Family Foundation.
"Just apply," he said. "We'll look over the applications and see if we can find a fit, but if they're not sure, they need to apply. We can't always help as much as we want, but we'll always help as much as we can."
