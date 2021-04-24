QUINCY — After 35 years of service, the Salvation Army is honoring Patty Douglas with the announcement of her retirement.
Douglas began as an administrative assistant at the Salvation Army’s Heartland Divisional Headquarters in Peoria. During the flood of 1993, Douglas coordinated warehouses for donations and arranged for mobile food kitchens to areas where they were most needed. After six years of service, Douglas earned the title of community relations director at the Heartland headquarters.
In 1997, Douglass became the development director for the Quincy Corps of the Army under Captain Herb Fuqua. Douglas took on the task in 2004 of working with the community to find out what services would best assist the community with a community center and worked on the application process for what would be Quincy’s Kroc Center, awarded in 2006.
In 2012, working alongside Pam Shaffer and Jill Blickhan, Douglas helped establish the Tri-States Fundraising Professionals. This effort was followed in 2013 by Douglas leading the effort to convert the former Inman Gallery into the new home for the Salvation Army’s Family Services and Emergency Shelter.
Carolyn Carpenter, marketing manager for the Kroc Center in Quincy, said Douglas’s contribution can’t be measured.
“If you look at all the different things she’s done, not alone, and not just in this area but when she started in Peoria, she’s just impacted everything,” Carpenter said. “Whether it’s hands on or raising money for it.”
Carpenter said her time with the Salvation Army has been made easier by having Douglas there.
“She took me under her wing,” she said. “Just kindness, helpfulness, she just exuded it. She was always there when I had questions, or in tears over something. She’s just been a wonderful mentor.”
Douglas said two of her proudest achievements with her time serving communities were bringing the Kroc Center to the Quincy and helping start the Tri-States Fundraising Professionals.
“It’s been an honor for me to be a part of this work for the past 35 years,” Douglas said. “I just want to say thank you to the community for everything they’ve done to help the Salvation Army. I hope when I’m gone, the support will continue.”
Douglas’s final day of work with the Salvation Army will be April 30.