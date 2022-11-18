SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White's office is reminding the public that extension on driver's license, learner's permit, and ID card expiration will end effective Dec. 1.
The extension was initially put in place due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The extension was continued to address the high volume of customers, while the Secretary of State's office also expanded online options for renewing licenses.
