SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — With COVID-19 cases continuing upward trends, Ill. Secretary of State Jesse White's office has announced that the department's offices will remain closed an additional week, including drivers service facilities.
Originally closed beginning on Jan. 3 for two weeks, the offices will now remain closed until Jan. 24. The drivers services facilities will resume their regular Tuesday through Saturday schedule on Jan. 25.
"After careful consideration and out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to extend the closures of offices and Driver Services facilities an additional week, with a reopening date set for Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, due to the continued high number of COVID-19 cases," White said in a statement.
White noted that three Commercial Driver's License facilities - Rockford, Springfield, and Marion - will reopen as planned on Jan. 18 for in-person CDL services only.
The Secretary of State's office continues to recommend the public take advantage of online services, which remain available through the closures. Services such as license plate and driver's license renewals, obtaining a driver record abstract, and filing business documents are all available at ilsos.gov.
"The health and safety of employees and the public remains my top priority," White said. "Face-to-face transactions potentially increase the further spread of the virus. We are pleased to see what appears to be the beginning of a downswing in COVID-19 cases and, if this trend continues, we will reopen Jan. 24 for face-to-face transactions."
White previously extended all driver's license and ID card expirations to March 31, 2022, with CDL and commercial learner's permits extended to Jan. 31, 2022 for all commercial licenses set to expire from Nov. 1, 2021 through Jan. 31, 2022. In addition, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 2, 2023.
