QUINCY — The Quincy Police Department, in a coordinated effort with the Illinois State Police, Adams County Sheriff's Department, and the West Central Illinois Task Force, conducted a narcotics detail that resulted in ten arrests.
The detail was targeted at the possession and distribution of narcotics in Quincy and Adams County. The detail provided increased law enforcement presence throughout the city.
During the detail, the following people were arrested:
• Shana M. Chatman of Quincy was arrested on an Adams County warrant for three counts of delivery of methamphetamine.
• Kristen M. Crabtree of Quincy was arrested on an Adams County warrant for delivery of methamphetamine.
• Jody Stinson of Quincy was arrested on an Adams County warrant for delivery of a controlled substance.
• Antonia R. Benninghoff of Quincy was arrested on an Adams County warrant for delivery of methamphetamine and a new charge of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, five to 15 grams.
• Devin D. Bassett of Quincy was arrested on an Adams County warrant for delivery of methamphetamine and delivery of look-alike substance.
• Cleveland A. Jackson of Quincy was arrested on an Adams County warrant for two counts of delivery of methamphetamine and a new charge of possession of methamphetamine.
• Heather C. Lewis of Quincy was arrested on a new charge of possession of methamphetamine.
• Frank J. Lopez of Quincy was arrested on a state of Oklahoma warrant for petition to revoke probation – dangerous drugs.
• Ricky Willing of Quincy was arrested on a Lewis County, Mo., warrant for stealing $750 or more, and an Adams County warrant for possession of methamphetamine
• Jakiyah Scott of Quincy was arrested on an Adams County warrant for unlawful use of account number.
