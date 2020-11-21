Jonathan Sandidge received the Official Eagle Scout Award at a ceremony held Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Camp Eastman, Nauvoo, Ill. Jonathan, an Eagle Scout from Troop 50 in Warsaw, Ill., completed all the requirements for this award. Only three percent of all scouts achieve this final rank of Eagle Scout. Jonathan’s Eagle Scout project was completed at Wythe Township Building near Elderville, Ill. He presented his mentor pins to Jamie Lanning and Jason Harding.
Ricci Dula, Mississippi Valley District Scout Executive and CEO gave an address to the group. Heather Hubener, Program Director for Mississippi Valley Council participated in the Scout Ceremony. Jamie Lanning served as the Master of Ceremonies. Dan Morehouse, Scoutmaster of Troop 50, presented Jonathan with his Eagle Scout Award. Warsaw Troop 50 members also participated in the ceremony.
For his Eagle Award project, Jonathan chose to put up a historic sign at his local town-hall in Elderville, Ill., to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the new and improved town hall building, and to officially mark Wythe Township as a place of significance with a new sign marking the old historic Wythe Town Hall. Jonathan replaced and painted parking stops and a handicap symbol and space making a designated handicap parking place so that those with disabilities can have easier access to voting in the Wythe Town Hall building. He also painted the American flag pole, replaced the worn American flag, and placed a light to shine bright on her.
Jonathan is the son of Greg and Sherri Sandidge of rural Basco; and grandson of Jerry and Linda Lanning of rural Warsaw, and Sharon Sandidge, of Ursa, Ill.
Wythe Township would like to thank Jonathan Sandidge Eagle Scout, Warsaw Boy Scout Troop 50, all of the donors, workers and individuals who contributed to this very worthy project. Wythe Township also would like to recognize Jerry and Linda Lanning, Outlaw Tees from Nauvoo, and Homestead Lumber Company from Carthage, for providing their support to this Eagle Scout project.