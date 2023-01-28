QUINCY — At Lock and Dam 21, just south of Quincy, cars trickled in and out through the morning and early afternoon Saturday as the Quincy Area Convention and Visitors Bureau and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hosted the 2023 Great River Eagle Days.
Cindy Klebe, natural resources specialist and lead park ranger from the Corps of Engineers was in Quincy from her normal post at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine, Iowa. She said the early crowd on Saturday was a strong start to the weekend.
"It's been really steady so far this morning," Klebe said. "There's probably been about 30 people out already, and tons of eagles, of course."
Klebe said the weather was a little warmer than what generally attracts bald eagles, but the American symbol was out in force on Saturday.
"This time of year is great for eagle viewing," she said. "There's also pelicans down here, we've seen swans fly overhead, there have been kingfishers, gulls, there's just a lot of bird-life to find out here."
The rangers were at the public boat ramp while work is ongoing at the Lock and Dam itself with spotting scopes to give visitors an up-close look at the avian attractions.
"The QACVB has been putting this on for several years now, and it's just a great way to raise awareness for the public," Klebe said. "I hear a lot of people say they're not even aware of this location to view the eagles. So we invite them out with this kind of event, and they're blown away by what they're seeing. It's just really exciting."
Klebe said the 2022 event ended up with around 300 people coming down to take advantage of the rangers' presence. She said she expects a similar turn out for this year's Great River Eagle Days over Saturday and Sunday.
"Because of the event and the advertising, the fact that we have the spotting scopes out here, it definitely brings out the crowds," she said. "We're just getting started, but I'd anticipate we're going to see (the same turnout) or even more this year."
Bald eagles are opportunistic predators and scavengers, and can often be seen in fields feeding on carrion. They're meal of choice, however, is fresh fish. According to the Corps of Engineers, up to 2,500 bald eagles winter along the Mississippi near the lock and dams. Turbulence created below the dams provide open water and a smorgasbord of stunned fish for eagles to feast upon. In addition, the wooded bluffs that overlook the Mississippi are excellent habitat for roosting and an increasing number of nesting cases.
Bald Eagle watches like Quincy's Great River Eagle Days occur throughout January and February, all along the river, but eagles can be seen from mid December through early March, depending on the weather. As warm weather arrives, the Corps says most eagles will begin their journey back north to northern Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Canada to prepare for the nesting season.
