Tree damage from storms

A tree was down on a home near 23rd and Jackson streets Saturday afternoon following strong overnight storms that moved through the area.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — Quincy Central Services Director Kevin McClean said the work left for his crews after overnight storms rolled through Quincy was more cleanup than damage repair.

"It's not even close to what we saw in 2015," McClean said just after noon on Saturday. "We've had people out since 4 a.m. There were probably six trees completely across the road, and around a dozen where there were trees on power or communications lines."

