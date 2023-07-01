QUINCY — Quincy Central Services Director Kevin McClean said the work left for his crews after overnight storms rolled through Quincy was more cleanup than damage repair.
"It's not even close to what we saw in 2015," McClean said just after noon on Saturday. "We've had people out since 4 a.m. There were probably six trees completely across the road, and around a dozen where there were trees on power or communications lines."
McClean said if the power isn't on, his crews can get right to work on the trees, otherwise they have to wait for Ameren to assist.
"Ameren has crews out at 16th and State, and 14th and Hampshire," he said. "We had to put up barricades at 16th and Washington because of stuff that was down."
McClean said he had a crew that was going to the 22nd and Monroe area for an uprooted tree that was reported as leaning toward a home but hadn't fallen.
"If it's a city tree, or there's stuff down on city property, that's what we get out to clean up," he said. "We can't really go further than that onto private property."
Early on Saturday, Ameren Illinois had reported thousands of area residents without power. By midday, the company's outage maps showed just under 1,000 customers without power, primarily in Quincy's southwest quarter.
Ameren crews were still working in other parts of Illinois to repair damage from a storm system that saw at least five tornadoes touch down in the center of the state.
In Quincy, McClean expected the clean-up work to last throughout the week.
"We're taking trees off cars in a lot of areas," he said. "Smaller stuff that's out of the way, we'll have guys picking stuff up probably all week."
