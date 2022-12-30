QUINCY — The Oakley-Lindsay Center will host the 75th anniversary competition for the Miss Quincy Scholarship Program on Jan 7.

Presented by Gully Transportation, this year's program will begin at 6 p.m. and will see eight contestants vie for the title of Miss Quincy, while six will compete for the Miss Quincy Outstanding Teen title. The Miss Quincy winner will earn a $3,000 college scholarship and other prizes. The Outstanding Teen winner will receive a $1,000 scholarship in addition to other prizes.

