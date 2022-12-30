QUINCY — The Oakley-Lindsay Center will host the 75th anniversary competition for the Miss Quincy Scholarship Program on Jan 7.
Presented by Gully Transportation, this year's program will begin at 6 p.m. and will see eight contestants vie for the title of Miss Quincy, while six will compete for the Miss Quincy Outstanding Teen title. The Miss Quincy winner will earn a $3,000 college scholarship and other prizes. The Outstanding Teen winner will receive a $1,000 scholarship in addition to other prizes.
The competitors for Miss Quincy 2023 are: Crystal Middendorf, 22, daughter of Julie and Joe Middendorf; Lauren Woodward, 22, daughter of Guyla and Randy Woodward; Madison Baker, 22, daughter of Andrea and Mike Baker; Shelby Rose, 19, daughter of Melissa and Mark Rose; Ashley Miller, 24, daughter of Toni and Chris Miller; Makenna Post, 18, daughter of Lindsey Whitford and Alan Post; Jasmine Cobb, 20, daughter of Brooke Cobb; and Haley Boyd, 20, daughter of Kathy and Scott Boyd.
Vying for the Miss Quincy's Outstanding Teen for 2023 are: Lyndi Weatherford, 13, daughter of Diane Weatherford and Catelynn and Billy Weatherford; Olivia Schaller, 15, daughter of Dina Schaller and Seth Schaller; Kaydee Rennecker, 16, daughter of Lindsey and Chad Rennecker; Kennedy Artman, 14, daughter of Krista and John Artman; Adriana Pavon, 17, daughter of Davina and Kevin Pavon; and Molly Gerard, 15, daughter of Miranda Gerard and Brandon Gerard.
The winners will be crowned by their predecessors, Miss Quincy 2022 Juliana Fray and Outstanding Teen 2022 Alli Peterson. Fray finished as fourth runner-up at the statewide Miss Illinois competition, with Peterson taking fifth runner-up in the teen contest. Peterson also took home awards for top score in the Evening Gown and On-Stage Question, as well as People's Choice and Most Photogenic awards.
"I have been part of the Miss Quincy Program since 2013, and my year as Miss Quincy serves as my 10-year anniversary of competing in the Miss America Organization," Fray said. "From watching Megan Ervin be crowned Miss Quincy and then Miss Illinois, and later becoming Miss Quincy’s Outstanding Teen 2016, I have always dreamed of being Miss Quincy. It has been an honor to be part of the Miss Quincy tradition while simultaneously weaving my own personality into its legacy."
"I am proud of the connections I have made and being able to impact not only the Quincy community but all of the surrounding areas as well," Peterson said. "The amount of love and support I received at state was like no other, and I know I made many people proud."
Along with the Miss Quincy and Outstanding Teen competitions, 12 participants will take the stage in the fun, non-competitive Princess Program. The Princess Program offers young girls the chance to improve on skills that promote self-confidence and poise. They will perform in the opening number of the evening and walk the stage in a dress of their choosing. Each Princess will receive a crown and sash.
The theme for this year's event is "Havana Nights," with special performances by Salsa 29 Productions, Craig Russo Latin Jazz Project, and Ashley's Dance Company. Matt Schmidt will once again serve as master of ceremonies for the evening. Quincy Mayor Mike Troup will present the new Miss Quincy a bouquet during her crowning. Joining the program as a special guest will be 2022 Miss Missouri's Outstanding Teen Mallory Sublette, a senior at Palmyra High School.
Tickets for the Miss Quincy 2023 competition can be purchased in advance for $15 at Electric Fountain Brewing or for $20 at the door.
