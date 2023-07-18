MENDON, Ill. — CayLee Hughes will hand off the crown and sash that go along with the title of Miss Adams County Fair Queen to one of eight contestants on the opening night of the fair on July 26.
Hughes, the 19-year-old daughter of Diane and Jeff Hughes of Camp Point, will be a sophomore at Blessing-Reiman College of Nursing when she returns this fall, pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing.
Here are the eight contestants vying for the title of 2023 Miss Adams County Fair:
Sophia Ludwig is the 18-year-old daughter of Dan and Tracy Ludwig. She is a graduate of Quincy Senior High School, and in the fall will be attending John Wood Ag Center to study Ag Business. Her sponsors are Bockenfeld Construction, J&J Construction, Fierge Auto Parts, RD Shaffer Trucking, and The Daily Grind.
Maddi Cramsey is the 16-year-old daughter of Rachel Cramsey. She attends Quincy Senior High School and will be a Junior in the fall. Her sponsor is Blessing Remain College of Nursing and Health Sciences.
Annabelle Schaffnit is the 19-year-old daughter of Kevin and Nicole Schaffnit. She is a graduate of Unity High School and will be a Junior this fall at Western Illinois University where she is studying Ag Business with a minor in Marketing. Her sponsors are Connoyer Dental and Shaffer Enterprises.
Katelyn Hummel is the 21-year-old daughter of Mike and Susan Hummel. She is a graduate of Liberty High School and in the fall will be a senior at the University of Illinois Springfield studying Exercise Science with a minor in Psychology. Her sponsor is Concord Cabinets.
Grace Peter is the 17-year-old daughter of Jay and Julie Peter. In the fall, she will be a Senior at Quincy Senior High School and attending John Wood Community College with the dual enrollment program. She will be studying Applied Science in Ag. Her sponsors are Adams County Glass, Farmer’s Livestock Sales, Inc., and Bingaman Automotive.
Ashley Walbring is the 16-year-old daughter of Matt and Lori Walbring. She will be a Junior this fall at Quincy Senior High School while also taking classes at John Wood Community College. Her sponsors are Titan Wheel and Custom Turf.
Ellie Lewis is the 18-year-old daughter of Shawn and Shaila Lewis. She is a graduate from Unity High School and is attending Gem City College for Cosmetology. Her sponsors are Lewis Seed Farm and Hughes General Contractor.
Morgan Widmer is the 19-year-old daughter of Mike and Trudy Willis. She is a graduate of Quincy Senior High School. This fall she will be going into her sophomore year at Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville and is studying Elementary Education. Her sponsor is Wink’s Drinks.
The 2023 Adams County Pageant event kicks off at 6 p.m. on July 26 with the Little Miss and Mister Adams County pageant. The Miss Adams County Fair Queen competition will start at 7 p.m.
The 7th annual Sweetheart of Adams County Pageant will also be included during the evening. The Sweetheart of Adams County is a unique opportunity for individuals of all ages with intellectual or physical disabilities to experience being a Queen or King for a day. The Sweetheart of Adams County Pageant is open to all ages from 0 to 99 and is meant to give individuals a chance to focus on their abilities and gain life skills, self-confidence and happiness.
The pageant is meant to be a fun family experience, so a pageant wardrobe is not necessary. The individuals participating are asked to wear what makes them feel special. We would like to thank the sponsors who have made the Sweetheart of Adams County possible; Eighth Avenue Villager and Overhead Door.
The 2023 Adams County Fair runs from July 26 to August 1 at the Adams County Fairgrounds off Highway 336 in Mendon, IL. For more information, please visit adamsfair.org.
