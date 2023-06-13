QUINCY — A section of South Eighth Street in Quincy will be closed starting on Wednesday morning to allow for the installation of new water service.
Beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Eighth Street between York and Jersey streets will be closed to through traffic. Local traffic to business entrances will be open.
