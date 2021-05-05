QUINCY — The Bissell Pet Foundation is again sponsoring reduced adoption fees for shelter animals across the country, and the Quincy Humane Society is one of the 200 shelters participating.
In 2020, more than 18,000 pets were adopted as part of the Empty the Shelters campaign. The Bissell Pet Foundation sponsors lowered adoption fees of $25 or less through May 8 in 36 states.
Cathy Bissel, founder of the Bissell Pet Foundation, said in a statement that this year's Empty the Shelters event will their largest ever.
"Empty the Shelters not only helps our shelter partners free up space in their facilities," Bissell said, "but it places pets in permanent homes. It’s a win-win for everyone involved…our partners, ETS adopters, and most importantly, the pets."
"The mission of this foundation to reduce the number of animals in shelters through adoption, spay/neuter programs and microchipping is in complete alignment with the Quincy Humane Society’s mission," Reggie Freel said. Freel is the executive director of the Quincy Humane Society. "We look forward to partnering with [Bissell] year to year. The Empty the Shelter event provides members of our community to help our animals find a loving, forever home."