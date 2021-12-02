QUINCY — The Quincy Humane Society will be hosting an “Empty the Shelter — Holiday Hope” event from Dec. 6 to 20, supported by the Bissell Pet Foundation.
Cathy Bissell, founder of the Bissell Pet Foundation, said that shelters are in desperate need of support due to slowed adoption rates.
“With so many people seeking to add pets to their family around this time of year, our ‘Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope’ event is the perfect opportunity to make a difference in your community by saving a life and creating space to give another homeless pet a chance,” Bissell said in a statement.
The Bissell Pet Foundation is supporting a nationwide program to provide reduced adoption fees, including adoptions at the Quincy Humane Society. The event will offer $25 or less adoption fees per pet.
For more information on the event and to locate other participating shelters, please visit bissellpetfoundation.org/empty-the-shelters/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.