QUINCY — A new endurance-style relay race is coming to Quincy on the heels of this year's Quincy to Peoria St. Jude Run.
The St. Jude - Kilometers for Kids event is set for Sept. 4 at Bob Mays Park in Quincy. Runners will have the option of doing a solo 10x5K run, a two-person 10x5K relay, or a traditional 5K run.
The 10-leg races are set to begin at 7 a.m., with the traditional 5K starting at 10 a.m. Registration for the event is open now through 5 p.m. on Sept. 3.
Taking place over a ten hour period, the 10x5K runners will meet at the starting corral at the top of each hour for a five-kilometer (3.1 miles) leg for each of the ten hours. The two-person relay teams will select their running order at the start of the day and share a bib for the race. All 10 loops must be completed to be eligible for awards.
"This event was started because there is no endurance style event in the Quincy area," Brad Kendrick said. Kendrick is the Kilometers for Kids race director. "We hope that this event will grow after this first event to include runners from all over the area."
The traditional 5K run is included in the day's events for runners who prefer a single short-distance race.
"This is the best of both worlds," Kendrick said. "There will be crazy fast runners and crazy ultra- runners on the same course."
A runner rehab area will be set up with water, Tailwind, and snacks. Runners will be able to set up tents and stick around the area while waiting for the next loop to start.
Proceeds raised from the St. Jude - Kilometers for Kids event will be donated to the St. Jude Quincy to Peoria Run, benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The St. Jude Run takes place each summer, with the 2022 Quincy to Peoria event raising $125,000.
St. Jude - Kilometers for Kids packet pick-up will be from 4-7 p.m. on Sept 4 at Bob Mays Park, and on race day from 6-6:45 a.m. Runners interested in the races can register at ultrasignup.com and search for "Kilometers for Kids."
