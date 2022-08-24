QUINCY — A new endurance-style relay race is coming to Quincy on the heels of this year's Quincy to Peoria St. Jude Run.

The St. Jude - Kilometers for Kids event is set for Sept. 4 at Bob Mays Park in Quincy. Runners will have the option of doing a solo 10x5K run, a two-person 10x5K relay, or a traditional 5K run.

