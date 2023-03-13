Press conference at Quincy Police Department

Joshua Jones (left), lead trial attorney for the Adams County State's Attorney's Office, addresses media at a press conference Monday announcing the arrest of Timothy Bliefnick. Bliefnick was charged with two counts of first degree murder following the shooting death of his estranged wife, Rebecca Bliefnick, in February. Alongside Jones are Assistant State's Attorney Laura Keck and Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — The estranged husband of a murdered Quincy woman was arrested on Monday, according to the Quincy Police Department.

At a press conference held at QPD headquarters Monday morning, Chief Adam Yates said department detectives and members of the Emergency Response Team arrested Timothy W. Bliefnick, 39, of Quincy, at 8:24 a.m. Monday on two counts of first degree murder and home invasion in the death of 41-year-old Rebecca Bliefnick, who was found shot to death in her home on Feb. 23.