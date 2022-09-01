Overdose Awareness Day

Clarity Healthcare hosted an Overdose Awareness Day event Wednesday in Washington Park in the hopes of educating the community about the risks, and responses, to a growing crisis.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — The staff at Clarity Healthcare knows that simply telling people not to use drugs isn’t an effective way to keep people safe. That’s why the company hosted an Overdose Awareness Day event Wednesday evening in Washington Park.

“We need to bring awareness to the fact that right here in Adams County, this is a problem,” said Darion Stephens, residential program director at Clarity. “I think overdose and drug addiction has been stigmatized to the point that we don’t talk about it at all. And when bigger cities do talk about it, the smaller communities start to feel like they’re not impacted.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.