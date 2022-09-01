QUINCY — The staff at Clarity Healthcare knows that simply telling people not to use drugs isn’t an effective way to keep people safe. That’s why the company hosted an Overdose Awareness Day event Wednesday evening in Washington Park.
“We need to bring awareness to the fact that right here in Adams County, this is a problem,” said Darion Stephens, residential program director at Clarity. “I think overdose and drug addiction has been stigmatized to the point that we don’t talk about it at all. And when bigger cities do talk about it, the smaller communities start to feel like they’re not impacted.”
Stephens said in 2019, there were 11 deaths as a result of drug overdoses. In 2020, that number jumped to 41, with the trend continuing to climb. Wednesday’s event was focused on sharing information about harm reduction, but also a memorial to those who have been lost to overdose.
Clarity Healthcare representatives provided training on naloxone use and proper administration, while participants crafted paper bag lights to line the sidewalks of Washington Park.
“We want to bring some camaraderie to the issue,” Stephens said, “to let people see that they’re not the only one in this fight, they’re not the only one suffering these things. We want them to know they have support.”
Mandy Eisenberg, Clarity clinical supervisor, said the use of naloxone isn’t new, but that there has been more funding available to make it more readily available.
“We’ve had it available as part of our addiction medication program,” Eisenberg said. “The police department carries it now, fire and EMTs, so I think people are just hearing about it more now. That makes it important to educate people on how it’s used and how it can save lives.”
“People need to be aware of how the choices they make can impact their lives, but also to minimize that harm,” Stephens said. “To us, that means things like knowing how to administer Narcan. It’s also knowing the Good Samaritan laws, so that if you’re in a position where someone is overdosing, you can call the police without getting into trouble for what’s there on the premises.”
“Anyone with questions or who needs information, they can always call Clarity,” Eisenberg said. “We have a lot of programs to help clients battling substance abuse, including our residential program.”
For information on programs available at Clarity, including outpatient, residential, or social detox programs, please visit clarity-healthcare.org or call 217-222-6277.
