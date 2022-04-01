QUINCY — The Fabulous FurBall returns after a two-year absence as the Quincy Humane Society gears up for one of their largest fundraisers of the year.
The Oakley-Lindsay Center will host the event beginning with a 5:30 p.m. cocktail hour on April 9. A Las Vegas-themed event, the FurBall mixes food, live auctions, music from Jukebox Reloaded, and gambling with professional dealers.
Dinner is included in the ticket purchase, and a cash bar will be available. For each $100 ticket, each guest will receive two cocktail tickets, two raffle tickets, and $750 worth of gambling chips.
Seating for the Fabulous FurBall is limited. To reserve a seat, contact the Quincy Humane Society at 217-223-8786 or by email at adoptpet@adams.net.
