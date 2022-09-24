QUINCY — More than two dozen companies from throughout the region will be on hand in one location to give job-seekers the chance to find their next career.
Businesses across the nation remain desperate to find workers, posting more than 11 million job openings in July, meaning there are nearly two job vacancies, on average, for every unemployed American.
From 3-6 p.m. on Thursday, area businesses will come together at the Atrium on Third hotel, 201 S. Third Street, in Quincy as part of the region's largest hiring fair.
Nathan Halfpap, director of outreach at Quincy's Good Samaritan Home, said the senior living facility is looking for both trained medical staff as well as general positions such as maintenance, housekeeping, and dietary specialists.
"We're really looking for the same things other companies are," Halfpap said. "We need people that are motivated to come to work. We've set up incentives to attract quality employees, and to find ways to keep them with us once they're here."
Hiring in the U.S. in 2022 has been remarkably strong even in the midst of rising interest rates and weak economic growth. The Federal Reserve has aggressively raised interest rates in an effort to bring down inflation, which generally also slows job growth.
Halfpap said the job market is this area is strong, but it's getting more difficult to attract new employees. He said Good Samaritan has positions for more than 400 people when they're fully staffed.
"I think people may not realize how big we are at Good Sam," he said. "We have nurses and CNAs, of course, but we need help in all the areas of the business."
While Good Samaritan is always hiring, with jobs openings updated on home's website, like other business, they're coming to the hiring fair to speak with more job-seekers in one location.
Earlier this month, the Labor Department reported that employers added still-strong 315,000 jobs in August, though less than the average 487,000 a month over the past year. The unemployment rate ticked up to 3.7%, its highest level since February, but for a healthy reason: Hundreds of thousands of people returned to the job market, and some didn’t find work right away, so the government’s count of unemployed people rose.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
