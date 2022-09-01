QUINCY — The Quincy Police Department is currently filling the fall 2022 class for the Citizen Police Academy. The Academy, a 10-week course, begins on Sept. 8 and runs through Nov. 10th.
Taking place once a week from 6-9 p.m., primarily on Thursdays, will give participants a look into the day-to-day work of the Department as well as special details such as the Emergency Response Team and K-9 units. Students will participate in mock vehicle stops as well as having the opportunity to get hands-on experience at the police firing range.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.