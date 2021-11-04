QUINCY — The United Methodist Women of Melrose Chapel United Methodist Church will host their annual fall craft show at the church on Saturday.
From 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., the craft show will be open to the public as the Melrose Chapel United Methodist Church, 3600 Payson Road in Quincy.
The craft show, held for over 35 years, will feature 26 vendors and 40 tables exhibiting craft items, a silent auction with two hand-stitched quilts, a bake sale, and a recently-mad fall back of homemade strawberry jam.
Along with the craft items, homemade soups, sandwiches, and pies will be available to purchase for lunch during the show.
Proceeds from the craft show will go towards the United Methodist Women’s group and for community projects. For more information, please call 217-257-6646.
