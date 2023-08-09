LORAINE, Ill. — The Loraine Lions Fall Festival kicks off Friday at 4 p.m. at Loraine Park.
The two-day festival starts with a fish fry at the firehouse, and will be followed by a glow-in-the-dark kickball tournament that starts after dark.
On Saturday, the Festival returns with volleyball games starting at 9 a.m. The day will see the Little Mister and Miss event at 10 a.m., kids games from noon to 3 p.m., a "ninja" obstacle course starting at 3:30 p.m., and the BBQ cookoff dinner at 6 p.m.
This year's Fall Festival will close out with the Money Shot Band playing from 8 p.m. to midnight, with a fireworks finale after dark.
The Loraine Lions Club invites everyone to bring a lawn chair and enjoy two days of family-friendly activities.
