Adams County Fair returns

A group of fair-goers checks out the games and rides as they arrive at the 2021 Adams County Fair. This year's fair opens on Wednesday, running through August 2.

 H-W File Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — The summer tradition returns to the midway and exhibition buildings in Mendon as the Adams County Fair kicks off the 2022 edition on Wednesday evening.

Registrations for exhibitors closed on Friday, and Fair board director Melissa Shriver-Hackamack said those registrations are pointing to a good turn-out for the fair.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.