QUINCY — The summer tradition returns to the midway and exhibition buildings in Mendon as the Adams County Fair kicks off the 2022 edition on Wednesday evening.
Registrations for exhibitors closed on Friday, and Fair board director Melissa Shriver-Hackamack said those registrations are pointing to a good turn-out for the fair.
"This is a difficult thing to measure prior to our exhibit drop off night," she said. "So far we have a good showing for participation in events at the fair. By all indications, ticket sales for exhibitors passes and season passes are selling as usual. (But) most people are last minute creatures so we won’t really know until it’s fair time."
This year's fair events kick off on Wednesday evening with the Little Mister & Little Miss Adams County Fair at 6 p.m. on the Grandstand Stage, followed by the Miss Adams County Fair Pageant and the Sweetheart of Adams County event.
Headlining the week-long event will be Saturday's concert, kicking off with a set from Brandt Carmichael and featuring country music star Granger Smith, along with Smith's alter-ego Earl Dibbles, Jr.
Smith "has a national base of fans not only from his music, but from his YouTube channel and fans of his creation the ‘Yee Yee Nation,’" Shriver-Hackamack said. "Earl Dibbles, Jr. has his own set of fans as well. It will definitely be a first for the Adams County Fair."
Shriver-Hackamack said that while all of the most popular events are returning, including the carnival, the food vendors, and the animal shows, there are a few new points of interest that fair-goers should be aware of, as well.
"There are some really exciting additions to the Adams County Fair this year," she said. "The first is the addition of free Wi-Fi in the central areas of the fair, including the grandstand area. Adams Fiber is making this possible to ensure our visitors can upload, post and have access to the web when they are at the fair. (It also means) some vendors may be able to accept credit cards."
An added benefit of better social media access that was added to the fair this year is a digital scavenger hunt. Shriver-Hackamack said the only thing guests have to do is post, tag, and share a hashtag to earn some cool prizes.
"New this year, we are bringing a rescue dog stunt show into the family fun zone," she continued. "The show is called 'Canines in the Clouds' and it is led by a trainer who adopted rescue dogs from shelters around the area. He’s trained his new four-legged friends to do jumps and other stunts.
"It just goes to show that old dogs can learn new tricks," Shriver-Hackamack added. "It also encourages folks looking for a new pet to consider the special pups in shelters so they can have a second chance at a new beginning."
Shriver-Hackamack noted that increased costs for everything from fuel to food are affecting the fair, but that the board knows it's hitting everyone in the community.
"We want everyone to be able to enjoy the fair," she said. "We will continue to keep free admission for kids 12 and under. We also work very hard to make sure we can keep the grandstand admittance free with the cost of admission each night. We do this to ensure that the Adams County Fair continues to be a community fair enjoyed by the people who call Adams County home."
The Adams County Fair runs from Wednesday through August 2. For a full schedule of events, ticket information, directions to the fairgrounds in Mendon, and more, please visit adamsfair.org.
