CARTHAGE, Ill. — The University of Illinois Extension Center in Carthage will host the 28th Annual Hancock County Family Fair on Saturday.
The theme for this year's Family Fair is "Tropical Beach Bash," running from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Extension Center, located at 550 North Madison in Carthage.
Parents and other caretakers can stop at each exhibit to participate in hands-on activities and learn about services that are available in the area. Activities like ukulele music, hula dancing and instruction, beach games, Lakeside Limbo, Hibiscus Ring Toss, and fun with hula hoops and jump ropes will be available during the fair.
Free lunch will be served from the Blue Umbrella Grill, and there will be a "Best Dressed in the Tropics" contest for kids wearing tropical attire.
There will be free fingerprinting and child ID kits available from the Illinois Freemasons. The Hancock County Family Fair is sponsored by the Carthage Public Library, Hancock County Health Department, Memorial Hospital, Mental Health Centers of Western Illinois and the University of Illinois Extension.
