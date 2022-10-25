QUINCY — Adams, Brown, Hancock, and Pike counties are again being awarded funds as part of the Emergency Food and Shelter Program.
For fiscal year 2022, the Federal Emergency Management Agency allocated $130 million in funding to the EFSP National Board under Phase 40 of the Department of Homeland Security Appropriations Act.
United Way of Adams County will serve as the coordinating agency for the local EFSP board. That board will determine how the funds will be distributed to area food and shelter programs. Under the terms of the grant, agencies chosen to receive funds must:
• Be a private, voluntary non-profit with a voluntary board or be a unit of government.
• Have an accounting system.
• Practice nondiscrimination.
• Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs.
Funds from the grant will be available to provide food in the form of groceries or prepared meals to be served, as well as to provide temporary, short-term lodging in a mass shelter or hotel, one month of rent or mortgage assistance, or for a single utility payment.
The EFSP was created in 1983 to meet the needs of the hungry and homeless throughout the country. Governed by a national board and chaired by a representative of the Federal Emergency Management Agency. In the past funds have been distributed locally to the Salvation Army, Two Rivers Regional Council, Horizons Social Services, and Catholic Charities, among others.
Local agencies that fit the criteria can contact Jenna Hull, the United Way’s director of programs and services, at 217-224-1223 for application information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.