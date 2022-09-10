QUINCY — Tammy Pilkington said students she teaches at Unity High School in Mendon don't have personal memories of the Sept. 11 attacks anymore.
"We've gotten to the point where we don't discuss 9/11, but rather we have to teach about it instead," she said. "We want to get these kids involved and learn the history of it."
As faculty coordinator of the Student Council at Unity, Pilkington jumped at the chance to bring students out to help set up the Field of Honor with the Exchange Club of Quincy on Friday. The field, covering the empty property between 14th and 16th streets and Broadway and Vermont in Quincy, features 1,000 American flags that will be displayed through Monday afternoon.
"Student Council is all about community service and teaching the kids about bettering the community, so it just seemed like a logical thing for us to help with," Pilkington said.
"The fact that the Exchange Club has chosen for many years now to honor area veterans is one of the most special things you can do for them," Barry Cheyne said. Cheyne helped coordinate the installation of the metal rods to hold the flags in place. "We've coupled it with this weekend to also honor those who lost their lives in the Sept. 11 attacks. That also includes the members of the military who responded to help but who also worked since then to keep America safe."
Along with the display of flags, this year will see the return of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier replica.
"That ceremony in Washington, D.C., is one of the things we do as part of the Honor Flight trips," Cheyne said. "It's one of the most solemn, but most patriotic events you'll ever see. The fact that we're able to bring that here, in a way, gives us another way to pay tribute to fallen members of the military."
Cheyne was the one who contacted Pilkington about getting the students involved in setting up the Field of Honor this year.
"They've been active with us through the Ursa 4H Club for the Wreaths Across America project we do in December," he said, "so I called and talked to Tammy and asked if they'd be interested in helping, and they jumped at the chance."
"This is our first year as a group helping, though there are some of the kids here that have done it individually," Pilkington said. "Every student I asked was an immediate yes. The more we can get our kids involved with community service, the stronger our communities will be and the better they'll be as individuals in the future."
Along with the Unity students helping on Friday, the Exchange Club also works with other area high school students on different parts of their projects.
"QND students will help us with the tear-down on Monday as part of their community services," Cheyne said. "And we work with the QHS football program for our Flags of Honor program."
The Flags of Honor program sees the Exchange Club and volunteers set up more than 400 flags in yards throughout Quincy four times a year, marking Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, and Labor Day. The flags are put up at dawn on those days and removed at dusk.
Art Awerkamp, who heads up the Field of Honor program for the Exchange Club, said club members will be staffing a booth on the Field site from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. over the course of the weekend to answer questions about the Club, the Field, or the Flags of Honor program.
Awerkamp said he thinks the Field of Honor is a perfect chance to demonstrate community service to the students volunteering this year.
"The Exchange Club is all about community service," he said. "What better opportunity than the Field of Honor to show that to these young men and women?"
The Exchange Club of Quincy asks that anyone wishing to visit the Field of Honor drive and park along Vermont Street to avoid traffic congestion along Broadway. The Field will be lit at night and is free and open to the public to explore. The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier replica will be on display through Sunday evening and the Field of Honor will come down at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.
