QUINCY — Curbside recycling will end for Quincy residents on March 3 as the City moves to three centralized-off sites.

Current recycling customers will be allowed to keep the orange bins at no cost if they choose. If they want them returned to the city, the empty bins should be placed on the curb for the regular scheduled pick-up day the week of March 5. The $5 recycling charge will no longer appear on utility bills following the February billing cycle.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.