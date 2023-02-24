QUINCY — Curbside recycling will end for Quincy residents on March 3 as the City moves to three centralized-off sites.
Current recycling customers will be allowed to keep the orange bins at no cost if they choose. If they want them returned to the city, the empty bins should be placed on the curb for the regular scheduled pick-up day the week of March 5. The $5 recycling charge will no longer appear on utility bills following the February billing cycle.
Two of the new recycling centers have already been announced: Harrison Hy-Vee at 1400 Harrison St. and Refreshment Services Pepsi at 1121 Locust St. These sites will be open to the public beginning on March 1.
The third site will be announced once the lease terms are finalized and approved by the Quincy City Council. All three sites will be open for drop-offs from dawn until dusk, seven days a week.
Materials that are not eligible for curbside recycling won't be allowed at the drop-off sites with the exception of glass. Rinsed glass bottles and jars will be allowed at the three locations, in addition to paper, cereal or food boxes, plastic bottles and jugs, and aluminum and tin food and drink cans.
Any resident with questions concerning the recycling drop-off sites or recyclable materials, please contact the Department of Central Services at 217-228-4557.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.