QUINCY — There were no reported injuries in a fire that claimed two address near Quincy's riverfront on Friday.
Quincy Fire Department Assistant Chief Thurman Munger said the building housing 215 and 217 Oak Street were not officially occupied, but that there was a squatter in one part of the building that fire crews helped get out when they arrived.
"Our crews were called out at 2:51 p.m.," Munger said. "They helped one person and four or five dogs get out of the building."
Munger said when he arrived on scene, he determined the fire would be fought defensively, with no crews entering the building. By 6 p.m., the fire had been extinguished, but crews were still on the scene to watch for flare-ups.
"The way the ceiling and floors came down, there could be pockets of fire waiting under there that we have to watch," he said. "We'll probably have crews here at least a few more hours to babysit things."
Munger said both the QFD investigators and Quincy Police arson investigators were already working on determining the cause. Even though that cause was not confirmed, Munger said the fire was being considered suspicious.
A portion of North Third Street had to be closed due to a water supply line that had to be laid across the road.
The Quincy Police Department, Illinois State Police and Quincy Central Services assisted at the scene and conducted traffic control. Adams County Emergency Management and Adams County Ambulance Service were also on scene.
