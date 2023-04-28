QFD crew watching for trouble

Quincy firefighters were keeping a watch on the structure at 215 Oak in Quincy Friday following a fire that burned out the building. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — There were no reported injuries in a fire that claimed two address near Quincy's riverfront on Friday.

Quincy Fire Department Assistant Chief Thurman Munger said the building housing 215 and 217 Oak Street were not officially occupied, but that there was a squatter in one part of the building that fire crews helped get out when they arrived.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.