QUINCY — The Quincy Fire Department kicked off the 2022 "Keep the Wreath Red" campaign Wednesday morning at the city's Central Fire Station, 906 Vermont St. in Quincy.
QFD Lt. Ryan Kamphaus said 2021 saw six of the bulbs on the wreaths change from red to white, marking fires that crews responded to between Thanksgiving and New Years.
"We make the change for fires that are related to the holiday season," Kamphaus said. "It might be decorations, cooking, heating devices, things like that. It's primarily residential structures, though if there's a commercial fire that was related to decorations, those would be taken into account."
The highest number of fires recorded since the program began in 2011 was eight in 2016.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, 30% of house fires occur during the holiday season. Commonly related to improper use of decorations or cords, heating equipment, or cooking incidents, these fires also account for 38% of fire-related deaths.
The "Keep the Wreath Red" program is sponsored by Ameren Illinois and Refreshment Services Pepsi. Each fire station around the city, along with the sponsors, will hang a wreath with red bulbs.
