Quincy Fire Department Lt. Ryan Kamphaus, left, looks on as firefighters hang decorative lights at Quincy's Central Fire Station after lighting the red wreath Wednesday morning. The "Keep the Wreath Red" program, now in its 11th year, is a reminder for the community to use caution during the holiday season to help prevent fires.

QUINCY — The Quincy Fire Department kicked off the 2022 "Keep the Wreath Red" campaign Wednesday morning at the city's Central Fire Station, 906 Vermont St. in Quincy.

QFD Lt. Ryan Kamphaus said 2021 saw six of the bulbs on the wreaths change from red to white, marking fires that crews responded to between Thanksgiving and New Years.

