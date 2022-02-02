PAYSON, Ill. — The Payson-Fall Creek Fire Protection District didn’t have to grieve the loss of its chief alone.
More than a dozen agencies across Adams and Pike counties and Marion County in Mo. came to support the district as they said goodbye to Chief Gary Frye.
Frye, who passed away on Jan. 26, served with the fire district for 46 years, the last 16 as chief.
“It’s like losing a member of your family,” said A.J House, a volunteer firefighter and board member for the district.
House said Frye was an instrumental part in the district now doing emergency medical response calls and having the equipment and training for those calls.
“On his watch, we completely changed Payson-Fall Creek,” House said. “Under his leadership, we took the department to a new level.”
Visitation for Frye was held Monday night, and to ensure firefighters that served under him could attend, Tri-Township Fire Department sent a truck and crew to Payson. The Tri-Township crew stood watch to answer any calls that might come in during the visitation.
Along with the Payson-Fall Creek and Tri-Township firefighters and trucks, West Brainard Street was lined with crews and equipment from multiple departments including the Barry, Loraine, New Canton, Liberty, Camp Point, Hull-Kinderhook and Golden.
The Central Adams Fire Department, Quincy Fire Department and ambulances from Adams County and Marion County in Missouri also participated in the tribute display to honor Frye.
The Hannibal Fire Department brought a ladder truck and hung a large American flag over the street for the procession to pass under.
As the line of cars made their way along West Brainard, several members of the procession were moved to tears as around four dozen firefighters, paramedics, EMTs and other members of the community stood in silent tribute to the chief and his family and friends.
Following the Monday visitation and Tuesday funeral services for Frye, the funeral procession headed from Quincy to Payson for the internment at the Payson New Cemetery.
