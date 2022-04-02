QUINCY — Firefighters were on scene for about three hours Saturday morning, battling a residential blaze at 613 Chestnut.
Assistant Chief Chad Hummel or the Quincy Fire Department said the home was fully involved when crews arrived. One resident was home at the time of the fire, but he was out of the house safely as firefighters attacked the fire.
"We got in and got the first and second floors clears," Hummel said. "Once we were able to get into the attic, there was quite a bit of fire in there, too."
Hummel said off-duty crews were called in to man the reserve trucks while all on-duty personnel were working the fire.
"It was two-alarm fire," he said. "We had all five on-duty trucks at the scene. It's a big house, and it was a big fire."
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Hummel said what happens to the property will be up to the owner, but that the fire was extensive throughout the building.
"It's completely uninhabitable now," he said.
Crews were told that there may have been other, unauthorized residents in the building, but Hummel said his crews found no signs of anyone other than the one resident. No injuries were reported.