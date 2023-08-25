QUINCY — Quincy firefighters responded to a residential fire at 1410 N. 14th just after 5 p.m. Friday.
QFD Assistant Chief Chad Hummel said no one was home when crews arrived, and there were no injuries reported from the residence or among firefighters.
"It looks like it was mostly contained to the northwest end of the home," Hummel said. "Investigators will be here shortly to try and determine the cause."
Firefighters had to tear open a section of siding near the roofline on the north side of the house to expose the fire. It was extinguished within moments after that.
Capt. Jerry Mast said that when temperatures are at or near 100 degrees, it's more of a relief than usual to have fires knocked down quickly.
In a release just before 7:30 p.m., QFD reported the fire was determined to be accidental in nature. Preliminary results from investigators show that the fire started as a result of improperly discarded smoking materials.
Crews from three stations — Engine 2, Engine 4, and Engine 6 — along with Adams County Ambulance personnel, QFD incident command, and support staff, responded to the fire.
