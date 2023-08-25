Tackling a blaze in the heat

Quincy Firefighter Wade Murfin is doused with overspray after uncovering a hotspot near the roof of a residence at North 14th and Sycamore early Friday evening. Firefighters were on scene shortly after 5 p.m. and had the fire extinguished in about 45 minutes.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — Quincy firefighters responded to a residential fire at 1410 N. 14th just after 5 p.m. Friday.

QFD Assistant Chief Chad Hummel said no one was home when crews arrived, and there were no injuries reported from the residence or among firefighters.

