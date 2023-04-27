Thursday fire in Quincy

Quincy firefighters responded to a porch fire at 831 North Fifth on Thursday afternoon. No injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — Quincy firefighters responded to a structure fire Thursday afternoon near North Fifth and Lind streets.

When crews arrived, they found a fire on the roof of the front porch at 831 N. Fifth, but no damage was reported inside the apartments in the building.