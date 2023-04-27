QUINCY — Quincy firefighters responded to a structure fire Thursday afternoon near North Fifth and Lind streets.
When crews arrived, they found a fire on the roof of the front porch at 831 N. Fifth, but no damage was reported inside the apartments in the building.
Three Quincy Fire Department apparatuses were on the scene for just over an hour. Deputy Chief Steve Salrin said any structure fire report gets a full crew sent. In Thursday's case, the firefighters extinguished the fire on the porch structure and ensured there were no additional flare-ups.
No injuries were reported for either residents or firefighters, and no damage other than the porch was noted by QFD. QFD arson investigators were already on scene Thursday to try and determine the cause of the fire with the assistance of Quincy Police investigators. The cause was not released on Thursday as the investigation is ongoing.