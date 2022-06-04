QUINCY — As they've done for the past six events, the Fishing for Freedom planners and volunteers started off the weekend with a mini-tournament for the residents of the Illinois Veterans Home Saturday morning.
"For the residents, this is a dream come true for a lot of them, to get off the unit and do something different," Sara Colgrove said. Colgrove is the Home's director of volunteer services and activities. "It means a lot to have Fishing for Freedom and their volunteers come out here and remember these veterans, too."
Fishing for Freedom's Adam Brocksieck said this is the event's 12th year overall, and the seventh with the Veterans Home event.
Sunday will see nearly 300 Warriors — veterans and active-duty military members — take to the waters of the Mississippi River, as well as Mark Twain Lake and a private lake for those who can't get out in a boat. The Saturday event is for residents of the Veterans Home who wouldn't otherwise have a chance to participate.
"It's really neat to see all these veterans come out," Brocksieck said. "They don't get to be outside as much as they'd like, so it's really good to get them out, and hopefully catch some fish today."
"They talk about it all year long," Colgrove said. "They know it's the first Saturday of June. Even before I get signs out and things, they're talking about it and getting excited."
Colgrove said that there are staff members from the Home on hand who are ultimately responsible for the well-being of the residents, but Fishing for Freedom supplies volunteer help to make it special for each of the roughly 40 veterans participating.
"Two bumps we've had to deal with are COVID and the construction going on, but we make it work," Colgrove said. "This year we had volunteers drive some buses along with our golf carts to get everyone here from the units.
"Quincy is absolutely amazing with their support of community events," she continued. "Events around town, things like Fishing for Freedom, even out here at the Home itself. Other veterans homes around the state, I'm not sure if they have the same support we see here. We're a smaller community, so it's more like family."
Brocksieck said the Fishing for Freedom tournament is currently capped at 300 Warriors, which is primarily a financial limit.
"I think that's probably where we'll leave that, unless we end up getting a lot more support through sponsors and that sort of thing," he said. "It's an expensive event, and we are happy to spend it, but that's why we have a limit."
Even though the fishing events themselves aren't open to the public, Brocksieck said there are ways the public can show support for the military members participating and the volunteers that take them out on the water.
"On Sunday when we have our weigh-in, that's open to the public and we'd like to see good crowds there," he said. "And the Boaters and Warriors at Mark Twain Lake and up the river near Hamilton, we're going to have motorcycle and police escorts bring them back to Quincy."
For those interested in showing their support for those events, the weigh-in and awards will begin at noon in Quincy's Kessler Park. Escorts for the participants from Hamilton will meet at the South Side Boat Club in Quincy or at the Chaney Creek Boat Ramp at 11:30 a.m. Sunday. That procession is expected to pass through Marceline and Ursa around noon.
From Mark Twain Lake, the procession will be through Monroe City around 1 p.m., Palmyra around 1:30 p.m. And participants coming from the Coatsburg area will travel down Broadway to the riverfront around noon.
Food and beverages will be available at the Kessler Park weigh-in and awards ceremony.
