MEYER, Ill. — The Red Dog Saloon in Meyer, Ill. will host the seventh annual Fishing For Freedom Fundraiser on Saturday.
Beginning at 9 a.m., the event will feature sand volleyball, a bounce-house and games for kids in the afternoon, and live music. Tim Hart will play from 1-5 p.m. before Captain Geech and the Shrimp Shack Shooters take the stage from 5-9 p.m.
Funds raised from the day's events will go to support the Quincy area's Fishing For Freedom boating event which provides a weekend experience for active military and veterans alike.
Carry-in chairs are encouraged, and camping is available by reservation.
For more information regarding Fishing for Freedom, please visit fishingforfreedomquincy.org.