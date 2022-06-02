QUINCY — Fishing for Freedom returns to the waters in and around Quincy for the 11th time this weekend, using the fishing tournament as a way to pay tribute to veterans — the Warriors — throughout the region and across the country.
“We have people coming in from more than 20 states,” Holly Cain said. Cain serves as a board member for Fishing for Freedom Quincy, IL as well as being the executive director of the Quincy Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. “We’re right on track to have another wonderful weekend.”
Cain said registrations for both Warriors and boaters has ended, though there may still be room for more help. She said that boaters are always welcome to help account for last-minute emergencies or other reasons someone may not be available for the weekend.
“If there are any others that want to volunteer, they can email us through our website, even though the registration has already closed,” she said.
A meet-and-greet event will be held from 4-8 p.m. Friday at the Eagles Club in Quincy, where Warriors and boaters can check in early, meet one another, and make plans for the weekend. Official check-ins begin Saturday at both Mark Twain Lake and at the Microtel Inn & Suites, 200 South Third St. in Quincy. At 9 a.m. Saturday, the Illinois Veterans Home will host an event for residents to fish at the Home’s pond.
“We have quite a few locations that will be used this year,” Cain said. “We have pools 19 and 20 on the river near Hamilton, Ill., the pools around Quincy on the river, from pool 21 to 24, we have Mark Twain Lake, and we have a private lake that’s been well stocked for those Warriors who are unable to get out on the river for safety reasons.”
Saturday night will see the Oakley-Lindsay Center play host to the Heroes Banquet from 4-6:30 p.m. with dinner, raffles, and auctions.
The fishing itself gets underway early Sunday morning, running from 6 a.m. until noon at Mark Twain Lake and the Quincy river area, and from 5:30-11:30 a.m. for those in the Hamilton area. The main weigh-in will take place starting at noon in Quincy’s Kesler Park, with the awards ceremony expected to take place around 2 or 2:30 p.m. The weigh-in and awards ceremonies are open to the public.
“We would encourage people to come out and show their support for the veterans, and the volunteers on Sunday,” Cain said.
Fishing for Freedom is just one of the events in Quincy this weekend. Along with the tournament, Cain said there’s plenty to do around the Gem City and the surrounding areas.
“We have Germanfest coming back to South Park,” she said, “we have the Lincoln re-enactment in Pike County, the Melrose Chapel Strawberry Festival, there’s just a lot of things happening.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.