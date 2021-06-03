QUINCY — Hundreds of fishermen and boaters will descend on Quincy this weekend as Fishing for Freedom returns after being dormant in 2020.
“Everyone’s really excited to be back,” Adam Brocksieck said. Brocksieck is the media coordinator for this year’s event. “We’ve had to make some changes, but everything is lined up for this weekend.”
Brocksieck said the event reached the maximum registration of 300 “Warriors” — active and veteran military members — some time in April, and around 200 boaters have committed their time to take the Warriors out for a day on the river, on Mark Twain Lake, and at a few other locations.
“We have a private property that the owner lets us use for Warriors that aren’t able to get out on the river for safety reasons,” Brocksieck said. “I think we have about 13 right now that will be going out there.”
Saturday morning will also see volunteers arrive at Quincy’s Illinois Veterans’ Home to take residents there fishing on the Home’s grounds.
“I think we usually have about 20 out there,” Brocksieck said, though they’re not certain until they get there on Saturday.
One of the big changes this year is that the welcoming events and the dinner on Friday and Saturday nights won’t be open to the public, as a precaution due to the ongoing COVID pandemic.
Sunday’s events, including the weigh-ins throughout the day, will still be open for the public to come out and support all the Warriors as they return. The site for the weigh-ins was changed for this year from Clat Adams Park to Kessler Park out of consideration to the ongoing roadwork near Clat Adams.
Saturday night’s banquet, typically held at the Oakley-Lindsay Center, was moved to an outdoor event at the Eagles Club.
Other events planned for the weekend include a Friday night concert at The Dock in Quincy, a few hours for those interested in time at the shooting range at Practical Tactical Plus in La Grange, Mo., lunch served both Saturday and Sunday, and Sunday afternoon’s award ceremony.