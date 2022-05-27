QUINCY — The Third Annual Fore the Kids golf outing is open for team registrations and sponsorships for the upcoming June 10 event.
Proceeds from the golf outing will benefit the Quincy Family YMCA’s annual support campaign, enabling the Y to continue providing programs and services to the community.
Check-in will begin at 10:30 a.m. on June 10 at Westview Golf Course, followed by lunch and a noon tee time. The tournament is set up as a four-person scramble event.
Team registrations are $320, with individuals able to register at $80 per person. Along with the tournament itself, the day will feature a hole-in-one competition, prize drawings, and a 50/50 raffle. Prizes for the event have been donated by local companies, and the top three teams will also be awarded.
The Quincy Family YMCA asks that teams register no later than June 3, and sponsorship opportunities be completed by June 1. Both registrations can be done at the YMCA’s front desk.
