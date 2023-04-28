River on the rise

The Mississippi River at Quincy is expected to crosss the 19-foot flood stage early Friday morning ahead of a forecast 22.2-foot crest on May 4.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — River stages along the Mississippi River throughout the region either are above or are expected to pass flood stage levels late Thursday into Friday morning.

"Right now, this looks like typical flooding for this time of year," said John Simon, director of Adams County Emergency Management Agency. "Obviously, we're keeping an eye on it to see where it goes."

