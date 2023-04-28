QUINCY — River stages along the Mississippi River throughout the region either are above or are expected to pass flood stage levels late Thursday into Friday morning.
"Right now, this looks like typical flooding for this time of year," said John Simon, director of Adams County Emergency Management Agency. "Obviously, we're keeping an eye on it to see where it goes."
As of Thursday afternoon, the river at Quincy water treatment plant was at 18.5 feet. The flood stage is 19 feet, though Simon noted there may be some water affecting low-lying areas along the river.
To the south, Hannibal, Mo., installed the riverfront floodgates on Wednesday, while to the north in Canton, plans were in place to close the levee gate at North Fourth Street and Route B on Friday.
Hannibal officials noted that while Nipper Park would not be accessible, the downtown area was dry and open. In Canton, the Mississippi Park R-V Campground was closed and equipment like picnic tables had been moved from the affected area.
"We don't expect this to be a large impact-event," Simon said.
As of Thursday, the river was expected to crest on May 4. In Quincy and Hannibal, the forecast level was predicted at 22.2 feet, with Canton looking at 19.2. These crests are expected to hold for about a day before the level starts to recede.
"If it stays around that and then starts to drop, it shouldn't be a problem," Simon said. "We really start to see a bigger impact when it gets up to 24, 25 feet. So we'll keep an eye on those forecasts, as well as watching rain forecasts, next week."
The crest predictions from the National Weather Service factor in rain forecasts over the affected period.
