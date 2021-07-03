QUINCY — Anthony P. “Tony” Grootens became the first candidate to officially announce his run in the 2022 election for Adams County Sheriff.
With a career spanning five decades in both military and civilian law enforcement positions, Grootens is looking to bring that experience to the Sheriff’s office in next year’s election.
“I’ve done this for over 40 years,” Grootens said, “and I started here. And I said I can’t just sit around. The things that are happening, we have to fight it.”
Adams County Sheriff Rich Wagner, who was appointed to the office last September following the departure of Brian Vonderhaar, has said he intends to run next year, but hasn’t made an official announcement. Grootens said he’s not personally familiar with the inner workings of the Adams County Sheriff’s Department today, but that running against anyone else wasn’t his motivation for making this bid.
“What did it for me is seeing how the state of Illinois is handling police matters,” he said. “They want to do away with qualified immunity.
In January, lawmakers in Springfield passed the SAFE-T (Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity – Today) Act, many of the provisions of which went into effect this week. Grootens said he’s not against everything that’s come out of the legislature, however.
“The increased training, I’m definitely pro-training, because the better-trained officers you have, the less worry there is about lawsuits,” he said.
Grootens began his career in 1973 as a security police officer with the U.S. Air Force, covering installations from Key West, Fla. to Fairbanks, Alaska. Following his military service, Grootens worked as an Adams County Sheriff’s deputy for more than a decade, reaching the rank of sergeant in the department.
After leaving the ACSD in 1987, Grootens joined the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency. Following training at the DEA Academy in Quantico, Va., Grootens served as a special agent in the DEA’s Springfield, Mo. office for a decade before moving over to the Springfield, Ill. office. In 2000, Grootens took on the role of Resident Agent in Charge for the DEA office in Anchorage, Alaska before moving to serve at the El Paso Intelligence Center, one of the largest drug enforcement intelligence and de-confliction center in the world.
Coming back to Illinois, Grootens served as the Resident Agent in Charge in Springfield. After leaving service in federal law enforcement, Grootens served as the chief of police in Jacksonville, Ill. before retiring from that position in 2017.
“I keep getting asked why I’m doing this now,” Grootens said. “I’ve had a blessed career. I’ve been able to go places and see things that most people don’t get to see. I’ve got plenty of time in, I can fully retire. I’m not going to be collecting a pension out of this.
“I just think it’s something I need to do,” he added.
The primary for the Sheriff’s race was pushed back to June 28 for next year, with the general election in November. Grootens said he wanted to make his run official before the Adams County Fair, however, because he plans to be out there meeting county residents.
As for the campaign itself, Grootens said he’s putting good, smart people around him to help him win the office.
“I’m not a politician,” he said. “I’ve got good people running the campaign for me. I’m just here to tell people what’s on my mind.”